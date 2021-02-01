Viewer questions answered about the coronavirus vaccine

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many of you have written into us questions about the COVID-19 vaccine as immunizations continue to rollout.
One main question was what the side effects include.
According to the Food and Drug Administration, the most common side effects for the two vaccines being administered include pain and soreness at the injection site. This is actually typical for many vaccines.
Other people may experience fever, chills, tiredness and a headache.
The FDA also issued a warning earlier this week for anyone with facial fillers; the Moderna vaccine may trigger swelling in those sites.
Some folks asked if the vaccine is safe to take with routine prescription drugs.
As with the case with any vaccine -- if you are taking any medications -- always consult your doctor first.
