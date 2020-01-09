Visitation, funeral arrangements for Sgt. Raul Salazar Jr.

Salazar is survived by his wife Priscilla, as well as his daughter Hallie and stepdaughter Alissa.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Visitation and funeral arrangement have been set for a member of the Nueces County Sheriff's Office who recently died from COVID-19 complications.

52-year-old Raul Salazar Jr. passed away August 23 after a long career in law enforcement. He climbed the ranks to become a Sergeant within the Nueces County Sheriff's Office.

Services will remain private, but the public will be given time to pay their respects on Sunday, September 6, at Memory Gardens Funeral Home when Salazar will lie in state.

Visitation hours will be from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 7, at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church, followed by a burial.

The mass will be live-streamed for the public.

Those who would like to watch the stream will find it on the Memory Gardens Facebook page at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 7. You can also view it on Salazar's obituary on their website and click the live-stream button to view.

An End of Watch call will be conducted during his burial at Memory Gardens Cemetery.