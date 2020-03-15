TEXAS, USA — Walmart is the latest store to announce that they will change their normal hours of operation amid concerns of the coronavirus.

Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice, according to a release from Walmart. The change takes effect Sunday, March 15.

"This will help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing," Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Dacona Smith said.

Stores that already operate under reduced hours will keep those hours of operation.

Also on KCENTV.com

Schools, colleges, after-care, churches and businesses: What's closed and what's open in wake of coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus live updates: Trump tests negative, France shuts down

Closings due to coronavirus precaution lead to national, local blood shortages

Fuzzy's Taco Shop in Waco offers free meals for kids

H-E-B to close its stores early until further notice