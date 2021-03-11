Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine for your kid in the Coastal Bend

Here is a list of locations around the Coastal Bend that currently carry the recently approved vaccine for children.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the COVID-19 vaccine recently being approved by the Centers for Disease Control, clinics across the Coastal Bend have wasted no time ordering doses and making them available to kids.

Starting Wednesday, the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District began providing those shots to children ages 5-11.

Here are some facts about the vaccine, and a list of locations where you can get a shot for you kid:

Vaccine Facts

Only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for children ages 5-11 and 12-18 ranges.

The 5-11 vaccine has a smaller dose of 10 micrograms.

The 12-18 vaccine has the same dosage amount as the adult vaccine of 30 micrograms.

Vaccine locations

La Palmera (behind P.F. Chang’s), 5488 S. Padre Island Drive ; Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m.- 8 p.m., and Sunday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m.

; Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m.- 8 p.m., and Sunday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Fallas Discount Stores, 10241 S Padre Island Dr , Corpus Christi, TX 78418 until 6 p.m.

, Corpus Christi, TX 78418 until 6 p.m. Goodwill Clearance Store, 4135 Ayers St , Corpus Christi, TX 78415 until 6 p.m.

, Corpus Christi, TX 78415 until 6 p.m. Nueces County Courthouse, 901 Leopard St. ; Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

; Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Corpus Christi City Hall, 1201 Leopard St .; Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. -4 p.m.

.; Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. -4 p.m. Greenwood Senior Center, 4040 Greenwood Drive ; Monday through Saturday, 12-7pm, and Sunday, 11a.m. - 6 p.m.

; Monday through Saturday, 12-7pm, and Sunday, 11a.m. - 6 p.m. Former Outlets of Corpus Christi Bay, 500 N. Highway 77 , Robstown: Monday-Saturday, 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

, Robstown: Monday-Saturday, 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation, 2882 Holly Road ; Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m., 4:30 p.m., by appointment

; Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m., 4:30 p.m., by appointment Physician’s West, 2601 Hospital Blvd.; Monday through Saturday, 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., and Sunday, 11a.m. - 6 p.m.

