AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is updating the coronavirus battle in Texas. You can watch live on KHOU 11.

The governor added an important clarification regarding phase one of reopening the state. He said weddings, funerals, memorials and burials should follow the same guidelines as churches by keeping people six feet apart.

Abbott also advised at-risk groups, including people 65 and over and/or with underlying health conditions, should watch remotely when possible.

Abbott said 427,210 Texans have been tested for COVID-19, with more than half of them tested in the last two weeks.

He said the number of daily confirmed cases is expected to increase as the state ramps up testing to nearly 30,000 tests per day.

Over the first weekend or May 2020, Texas health officials reported the biggest consecutive-day gains in the number of new COVID–19 cases, with more than 2,000 new cases added on May 2 and May 3.

But Abbott points out that more than 95-percent of the people tested the day he reopened the state were negative for COVID-19.

Texas Health and Human Services reports that as of Monday afternoon we had 33,359 COVID-19 cases in the state with 906 deaths and an estimated 16,791 recoveries.

He said Texas is ready for whatever lies ahead with 19,000 hospital beds, 2,000 ICU beds and 6,600 ventilators available.

Under the governor’s plan, retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls were allowed to reopen with limited occupancy on Friday.

The first phase of reopening the state over the weekend ranged from Texans who stayed home to those who ventured out but followed social distancing guidelines to residents who blatantly ignored them.

People tired of being cooped up inside packed Galveston beaches, which opened on Friday. A total of 180,000 vehicles crossed the Causeway onto the island over the weekend.

Some locals complained that crowded restaurants weren’t sticking to the 25-percent occupancy limit or keeping customers 6 feet apart. Others were commended for following the guidelines.

City of Houston and Harris County authorities have received hundreds of complaints about businesses not complying with the rules, keeping the fire department busy.

“ … We’re averaging about 70 calls for service in a 24-hour period, so they're really running from one complaint to another," Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena said.

Pena said since Friday his department has responded to 266 complaints. He said only 10 warnings were issued.

"We're not there to shut them down. We're essentially there to inform them and provide some information on proper distancing and what the order requires and we've been very lucky to get compliance," Pena said.

He said a lot of the complaints were about bars that aren’t allowed to open under phase one.

The governor said bars,barbershops, hair salons and gyms could reopon as early as May 18. As the governor weighs options, he has zeroed in on two figures to help him make decisions: the state's infection and hospitalization rates.