Coronavirus

Watch Live: City-County Coronavirus Update

Corpus Christi and Nueces County are hosting a press conference live from City Hall with the latest coronavirus updates.
NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Watch Live

Highlights:

  • 1 COVID related death, 21 new cases in Nueces County on Sept. 10. Here's a breakdown of cases in the Coastal Bend.
  • The victim was a female in her 80s. Her health issues included diabetes, high blood pressure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, according to city officials.
  • 5 out of 23 people tested positive at the City-County drive thru testing site. 
  • Wear a mask, watch your distance, wash your hands.
  • Health Director Annette Rodriguez said the health district has been notified of the first case of seasonal flu and COVID-19 co-infection. She said the patient had to be hospitalized. 