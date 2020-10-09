Watch Live: City-County Coronavirus Update

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Watch Live
Highlights:
- 1 COVID related death, 21 new cases in Nueces County on Sept. 10. Here's a breakdown of cases in the Coastal Bend.
- The victim was a female in her 80s. Her health issues included diabetes, high blood pressure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, according to city officials.
- 5 out of 23 people tested positive at the City-County drive thru testing site.
- Wear a mask, watch your distance, wash your hands.
- Health Director Annette Rodriguez said the health district has been notified of the first case of seasonal flu and COVID-19 co-infection. She said the patient had to be hospitalized.