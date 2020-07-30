Highlights from the City-County COVID-19 briefing for July 30

35 out of 106 (33-percent) tested positive at the county's COVID testing site today.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials with the City of Corpus Christi and Nueces County held their daily news briefing at 5 p.m. Thursday to provide updates on COVID-19 in the Coastal Bend. Watch it here

City-County leaders say they'll be extending beach restrictions for at least two more weeks. Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said just two weeks ago when beach restrictions were ordered, Nueces was seeing some of the highest numbers of COVID-19. Flash forward to today -- the curve has flattened.

On top of that, Health Director Annette Rodriguez said local schools will start in-person classes after September 7 and all children need to have their immunization shots to be allowed back on campus, even those students attending school virtually. This includes all independent school districts in Nueces County

"The current requirements are all students must be up to date on their vaccinations in order to attend school for the 2020-2021 school year whether they're virtual or on campus," Rodriguez said.

The Health District is setting up several drive-thru events:

August 5 - Banquette High 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

August 6 - Calallen 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

August 8 - Ray High School 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

August 17 - Port Aransas High School 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

For more questions about immunizations call the health district at (361) 826-7238

Additional Highlights