WATCH LIVE: Thursday's City-County Coronavirus Press Briefing

8 COVID related deaths, 354 new cases reported in Nueces County today.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Beginning Friday, July 24 at 12 p.m., all Gulf and Bay beaches in Nueces County will be closed as a precaution for Tropical Storm Hanna. Beaches will reopen Monday, July 27.

Thursday's City-County Public News Briefing:

Here are some of the highlights:

8 COVID related deaths, 354 new cases reported in Nueces County today.

Customer Call Center will be operating 24 hours for any storm issues, call (361) 826-2489.

96/250 people at the Nueces County drive-thru testing site tested positive today.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.