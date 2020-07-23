WATCH LIVE: Thursday's City-County Coronavirus Press Briefing

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Beginning Friday, July 24 at 12 p.m., all Gulf and Bay beaches in Nueces County will be closed as a precaution for Tropical Storm Hanna. Beaches will reopen Monday, July 27.
Thursday's City-County Public News Briefing:
Here are some of the highlights:
- 8 COVID related deaths, 354 new cases reported in Nueces County today.
- Customer Call Center will be operating 24 hours for any storm issues, call (361) 826-2489.
- 96/250 people at the Nueces County drive-thru testing site tested positive today.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Tropical Depression 8 expected to make landfall at 60 mph near Corpus Christi early Saturday afternoon. July 23 4PM Update.
- Public Health Order suspends on campus instruction for 12 school districts in Nueces County until September 7
- Truck drives off Crosstown Expressway, crashes into house
- BOND 2020 for the City of Corpus Christi