WATCH LIVE: City of Corpus Christi, Nueces County to provide Monday's COVID-19 updates

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials with the City of Corpus Christi and Nueces County are holding their 5 p.m. news briefing to provide updates on COVID-19 in the Coastal Bend.
Watch it here:
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- City of Corpus Christi begins to assess damage done by Hurricane Hanna
- Texas A&M University chosen to mass produce COVID-19 vaccine candidate
- Gov. Abbott waives STAAR testing promotion requirements for students in grades five, eight due to COVID-19
- Police identify Downtown Austin protest shooting victim; say he reportedly pointed weapon at car before being shot, killed