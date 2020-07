We were told that about 400 tests would be conducted by the National Guard at that site today, but it turns out only about 350 tests were completed.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some people who were lined up for COVID-19 testing at the Waves Resort on Padre Island this morning had to be turned away.

We were told that about 400 tests would be conducted by the National Guard at that site today, but it turns out only about 350 tests were completed. They simply ran out of supplies.

