Unemployment, deceased Texans receiving stimulus money and the state’s re-opening plans were some of the many conversations relating to the coronavirus in the news this week.

Filing unemployment claims in Texas

Reporter Erica Proffer outlines several common mistakes people make when filing their claims.

Through her reporting, Proffer found that one of the more common mistakes people make is not requesting payment.

“After you apply, request a payment right away. No need to wait. Be sure you have your password and pin handy,” Proffer said.

According to Proffer, of the more important things Texans can do for themselves is not assume that the denied claims are the end.

“It’s not,” Proffer said. “The CARES Act provides $600 per week, so you may get a claim that says zero. Request payment anyway.”

If you’re out of work, apply no matter what.

Deceased Texans receiving stimulus money

People are starting to receive stimulus money. This apparently includes Americans who have passed away.

Natalie, from Sugar Land, told KHOU she’s received a payment for her deceased mother Loretta, who died two years ago in May.

“You would think that there's a button you can push to send out stimulus checks to everybody, but the deceased,” Natalie told KHOU. She’s asked the station to use only her first name.

Natalie said she wanted to give the money back to the IRS, if only they’re write KHOU back and tell us how. KHOU has written and tweeted the agency. We’ve not heard back.

Congress may be looking into it.

“We will be looking comprehensively at this response, including the financial assistance that's been provided now directly to people and to see if we can learn from that and recoup funds that were sent to people that didn't need it,” said Sen. John Cornyn, (R-Texas).

Coronavirus testing in Texas

Coronavirus testing continues to be a big story in Texas, which statistically has tested a fraction of the population.

According to the Texas Health and Human Services count as of Friday, April 24, some 242,547 Texans have been tested for COVID-19. The population of the state is nearly 29 million.

“Texas is way behind on testing, whether it’s drive-through testing or other modes of testing, we need to expand COVID-19 testing in Texas so that we can reopen the economy faster,” said Rep. Chris Turner, (D-Grand Prairie).

Gov. Greg Abbott has asked more Texans use the drive-through testing sites. Though some are still running short on supplies.

Monday, Abbott plans to outline the reopening of the state.

“We know that Texans really want to get back to work,” Abbott said this week.

Abbott said the strategy will be based on the advice of doctors. While some businesses will be allowed to re-open, schools are closed through the end of the year.

