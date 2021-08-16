West Oso ISD school board decides to mandate masks for students, faculty

The meeting comes just a day after a public health order issued by Nueces County was placed on hold by a Texas Supreme Court ruling.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The debate over mask mandates in public schools continued Monday as West Oso Independent School District's board members gathered to discuss requiring their own students to mask up in class.

The meeting comes just a day after a public health order issued by Nueces County would have required schools in the county to mandate masks for students and staff. That order, however, was placed on hold Sunday night after a late Texas Supreme Court ruling.

It was just last week when the West Oso ISD superintendent said he was hoping that the school board will make masks mandatory. With Sunday's public health order to require just that being placed on hold just hours later, it was unclear what the outcome of Monday's board meeting would be.

In the end, the board decided to require that students and staff within West Oso ISD wear masks.