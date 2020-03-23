SAN ANTONIO — Monday evening, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg announced the "Stay Home, Work Safe Order." The mayor summarized the order as "short-term pain in exchange for long term benefit." You can read the full emergency order here.

Beginning Tuesday, all individuals living within San Antonio are ordered to stay home, only leaving the house to "perform allowed activities." So what is allowed under the "Stay Home, Work Safe" order?

There are four categories of activities allowed under the order:

"Activities related to maintaining health and safety of your family and your pets." The order provides examples such as seeking emergency services, obtaining medical supplies, and visiting a health care professional. The exception includes caring for a family member or pet in another household.

The order provides examples such as seeking emergency services, obtaining medical supplies, and visiting a health care professional. The exception includes caring for a family member or pet in another household. " Activities to obtain necessary supplies for you, your family and household." This part of the exception includes groceries or food, pet supplies and pet food, supplies needed to work from home and consumer products, such as toilet paper and cleaning supplies.

This part of the exception includes groceries or food, pet supplies and pet food, supplies needed to work from home and consumer products, such as toilet paper and cleaning supplies. Outdoor activity, such as walking, running or cycling." These activities are allowed under the order as long social distancing -- staying 6 feet away from others -- is practiced.

These activities are allowed under the order as long social distancing -- staying 6 feet away from others -- is practiced. "Working for an exempted business of government that is providing services needed by the public during this crisis." Under the order, all businesses are to close other than allowing employees to work from home, maintaining security and maintenance of the business' property, and facilitating information technology services that allow employees to work from home.

Businesses that are exempt from the order include:

Healthcare operations - this includes hospitals, clinics, dentists, pharmaceutical companies and veterinary offices.

Government functions that provide for the health, safety, and welfare of the public - this includes first responders, emergency personnel, trash collection, water and electric utilities.

School and education personnel - this includes public and private K-12 schools, colleges, and universities that are facilitating distance learning.

Companies providing or maintaining infrastructure - this includes construction of public works, housing, or other infrastructure to support critical needs, like gas, electricity, sewage, water, internet, and telecommunications.

Businesses related to transportation - this includes gas stations, repair shops, car dealerships, manufacturers, public transportation (buses, taxis, rideshare companies, and the airport).

Information technology companies providing and maintaining internet and telecommunications systems.

Retail businesses that sell food, gas and household products - that includes grocery stores, big box stores, farmers' markets, laundromats, and dry cleaners.

Charitable organizations that provide food, shelter, and services to economically disadvantaged or vulnerable populations - including animals.

Hotels and other temporary residence facilities

Businesses providing home maintenance and other services - this includes mail and shipping companies, building maintenance, plumbers, electricians, exterminators, and professional services (such as legal or accounting services necessary to comply with legally required activities like filing taxes.

News media - this includes newspapers, television, radio, and other outlets providing information to the public.

Financial institutions - this includes banks, credit unions, and title companies.

Childcare services.

Mayor Nirenberg reinforced at a news conference Monday that if it's not expressly permitted, the activity is prohibited.

The mayor is asking City Council to allow the order to remain in effect until April 9.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE: