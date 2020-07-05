HOUSTON, Texas — Friday, it's going to be a good hair day.

All Texas nail, hair and other beauty salons as well as barbershops are allowed to open May 8, according to a new state executive order.

You'll finally be able to get a hair cut or your nails done, but like most businesses reopening amid coronavirus, customers and workers must follow certain rules.

Here's what to expect:

First, you'll probably want to make an appointment to make sure you won't have to wait long.

If you’re a walk in, or if have an appointment, you should call the salon to let them know you’re there. You'll need to wait in your car until they call you to come inside.

Don’t bring anyone with you that doesn’t have an appointment. They may not be allowed in.

When you walk in, make sure you wear a mask– and everyone inside is wearing one, too.

You may have to have your temperature taken, and you’ll be asked to wash or sanitize your hands when you enter.

As for the salon, make sure all of their work stations are spread 6 feet apart, and the magazines and pamphlets are gone.

You won’t be able to touch any products or even that nail color you just picked out. Let them grab it.

Stylists and employees should be wearing gloves when possible and using disposable supplies when they can. But multi-use tools, wash sinks, tables and towels all have to be cleaned in between clients.

The good news about salons, they already have to practice extensive sanitation to keep their license so many of these rules, they’re already doing.

Then, when it’s time to leave, wash or sanitize your hands after paying.

RELATED: Texas hair salons, barbershops, nail salons can open on Friday, May 8; gyms can open on May 18 with restrictions

MORE NEWS ABOUT TEXAS REOPENING: