Updated Monday with details from Gov. Greg Abbott's announcement.

The next wave of businesses in Texas will be allowed to reopen Monday. This is part of Gov. Greg Abbott's plan to reopen the Texas economy in various phases.

A local company says it's been rushing to sanitize businesses as employees prepare to come back to work. For weeks, many workplace buildings have been empty, but that will soon change.

Texans are still advised to stay home if they are sick, wash their hands frequently, and practice social distancing.

What is allowed to reopen May 18?

Gyms, nonessential manufacturing, and work offices can operate at 25% capacity with social distancing in place.

When it comes to gyms, the governor said all equipment must be cleaned after each use, and people must wear gloves while working out.

Some local gyms are advising employees to wear face masks and are encouraging members to do the same.

Abbott said that people must stay 6 feet apart while inside gyms. Locker rooms and showers must remain closed.

In addition, during a Monday news conference, Abbott announced a few categories of businesses that can open immediately.

That list included:

Child care centers

Massage and personal care businesses, including tattoo shops

Youth clubs, such as Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, FFA, etc.

What is already open?

Throughout the month of May, Abbott has allowed various businesses to reopen at 25% occupancy.

Hair salons, barbershops, tanning salons, and nail salons were allowed to reopen on May 8.

Retail stores, restaurants, malls, and movie theaters were allowed to reopen as part of the first phase on May 1.

Weddings and funeral services were allowed to resume by following the same rules laid out for church services.

Banquet facilities are required to follow the same requirements as restaurants, including keeping tables 6 feet apart and limiting occupancy to 25%.

Counties throughout the state that had less than five cases of COVID-19 on or after April 30, as verified by the Texas Department of State Health Services, were allowed to increase occupancy to up to 50% for the places listed above if they met certain criteria.

Public pools, museums, and zoos throughout Dallas-Fort Worth were given permission to reopen with restrictions in place, but the majority decided to remain closed at this time.

What is still closed?

Interactive amusement venues, such as bowling alleys and video arcades are still closed. Water parks, massage establishments, tattoo and piercing studios are also not allowed to reopen yet.

On Friday, YMCA locations throughout Dallas-Fort Worth announced they plan to offer summer camps for children.

The first facility plans to resume operation May 22 and various locations will reopen throughout the month of June.

The YMCA expects Abbott to unveil summer camp guidelines within the next few days. Once those are released, a more specific plan about YMCA programming will follow.

