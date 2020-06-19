CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the coronavirus continues to spread, the state of Texas has expanded the availability of testing.
Here is the latest list of COVID-19 testing centers across the Coastal Bend region:
- Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds at 1213 Terry Shamzie Boulevard in Corpus Christi, Texas
- Coastal Bend Wellness Center, located at 2882 Holly Road in Corpus Christi, Texas. The Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation is offering COVID-19 testing. Please call (361) 356-9572 for more information and to schedule an appointment. All tests are done by appointment only and no walk-ins are available.
- Portland Community Center, located at 2000 Billy G Webb Drive in Portland, Texas
- Dick Kleberg Park, located at 501 Santiago Park Lane in Kingsville, Texas
- Ingleside City Hall, located at 2681 San Angelo Avenue in Ingleside, Texas
- The Aransas Pass Civic Center, located at 700 W. Wheeler Avenue in Aransas Pass, Texas
- Jim Wells County Fairgrounds, located at 3001 S. Johnson in Alice, Texas
- Sacred Heart Parish Hall, located at 201 West Blucher Street in Falfurrias, Texas
- Live Oak Community Health Center, located at 105 East Thornton in Three Rivers, Texas
- STATCARE Urgent Center, located at 4042 River Hill Dr in Corpus Christi, TX
- Coastal Bend Blood Bank, located at 209 N Padre Island Dr in Corpus Christi, Texas. Text "appoint" to 999-777 or call (361) 855 - 4943 for an appointment (Testing for antibodies)
- Dr. Frank Martinez, located at 5920 Saratoga Blvd # 320, Corpus Christi, TX (Testing cost is $50)
- Kelly's Pharmacy, located at 520 Everhart Rd in Corpus Christi, Texas (Testing for antibodies, test cost is $90)
- Quest Diagnostics - Calallen, located at 14101 Northwest Blvd Ste 113 in Corpus Christi, Texas (Testing for antibodies)
- Church Unlimited, located at 7451 Bay Area Dr in Corpus Christi, Texas. Nueces County Site Open: 6/22/2020, 9:00 a.m., Site Closes: 6/22/2020, 1:00 p.m.
- Any Lab Test Now, located at 5417 Everhart Rd located in Corpus Christi, Texas. For more information, please visit their website or call 361-400-0707 for an appointment. Monday through 8:00-5:00 p.m. S- 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
- Quest Diagnostics - Saratoga, located at 5920 Saratoga Blvd in Corpus Christi, Texas. Call (361) 906-2657 for more information. (Testing for antibodies)
- Quest Diagnostics - South Saratoga, located 6113 Saratoga Blvd Ste E located in Corpus Christi, Texas (Testing for antibodies) Operational Hours: 7:00 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Physician referral required; Testing by appointment only; No drive-through testing.
