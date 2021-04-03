A closer look at where masks will still be required after the statewide mandate is lifted

The statewide mask mandate will no longer be in effect starting Wednesday, March 10, but there are places where residents will still have to wear a mask.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Wednesday, March 10 Texas businesses will be allowed to operate at 100% capacity and the statewide mask mandate will no longer be in effect.

However, there are orders that require masks to be worn in certain places. Here’s a breakdown.

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION:

Back in January the president issued an executive order that requires masks to be worn if you are on federal property.

The CDC also issued an order back in January requiring masks to be worn when traveling on public transportation.

So that means if you plan on using CCRTA you must wear a mask. The CCRTA released a statement saying all riders, employees, guests, and vendors will have to continue wearing a mask.

“The requirement will continue to apply to all riders, all employees including contract employees, guests and vendors visiting CCRTA facilities,” stated CCRTA.

If you plan on flying out of the Corpus Christi international airport any time soon, you’ll have to mask up there too.

“So, that’s the basic bottom line is things don’t change at the airport. What we’re doing this week is gonna be the same next week and for the foreseeable future at least until May 11,” said Chief of Safety for CCIA, John Hyland.

“So, just keep that in mind when you come out here because there’s still a federal requirement that's in place because we are a transportation center.”

BUSINESSES:

Although businesses will be allowed to operate at full capacity, they can still limit their capacity if they chose to do so and implement safety guidelines.

Brewsters Street announced that they will still be requiring employees and vendors to wear masks. They also encourage customers to continue wearing them when up and about.

They will also be raising attendance for most shows from 25% to 50% capacity.

If you’re grocery shopping at H-E-B, you will be required to wear a mask there too.

A quick reminder, businesses do have the right to refuse service.

SCHOOLS:

When it comes to public schools the Texas Education Agency announced that masks are still required in Texas schools.

However, school boards can vote to opt out. Before the TEA made the announcement, many Coastal Bend school districts voiced that they would keep their mask policies in place for the time being.

CHURCHES:

When it comes to churches, the statewide mask mandate did not require masks to be worn at religious services.

