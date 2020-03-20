The World Health Organization is using the popular private messaging app WhatsApp to help answer the public's question about the coronavirus.

WHO Health Alert also allows users to receive updates from the health organization directly to their mobile phones. It's a partnership to help to help global citizens get accurate info and tips to protect themselves in a way that's easy to share with friends and family members.

How to contact WHO Health Alert on WhatsApp:

Save the number +41 79 893 1892 in your phone contacts Text the word ‘Hi’ in a WhatsApp message to get started. The service responds to a series of prompts and will be updated daily with the latest information.

Users can also visit the WhatsApp Coronavirus Information Hub at whatsapp.com/coronavirus, and click on the WHO link on the homepage to open up a chat with the WHO Health Alert if you have WhatsApp installed.

WhatsApp can also be download from GooglePlay for android phones or the App Store for iPhone users.

