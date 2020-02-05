NUECES COUNTY, Texas — City-county officials and the TAMUCC Task Force gave their daily COVID-19 briefing today. Dr. Christopher Bird with TAMUCC presented scenarios that can happen with the state allowing most businesses to open back up at 25% capacity. Officials want to remind you that the fight against COVID-19 is not over.

With April behind us, businesses across the state are able to turn on their open sign. With that open sign on, NUCO Health Director Annette Rodriguez has a message:

"Our health inspectors will be making random visits to ensure that restaurants are operating in such a manner to keep staff and patrons safe and offer any guidance to improve their operation."

Dr. Bird presented a 'What If,' scenarios based off of COVID-19 data.

"Today is different than yesterday, most of the previous days in the past month, which is that we're in the first steps in reopening the economy," Bird said.

He says the Coastal Bend will see a second wave of COVID-19 if the stay-at-home order and public gathering restrictions were lifted all at once.

"This is why we're not just going back to business as usual," Bird added.

He says the second scenario is lifting the stay-at-home order and limiting public gathering to only 50%, then waiting another two weeks to allow 100% of public gatherings. If everyone in the Coastal Bend would get on board with practicing good health and hygiene, counties could see the best case scenario.

"Essentially what we're trying to do is draw a barrier between people and if we do that, we see a continued decline in COVID-19 in the Coastal Bend area," Dr. Bird said.

Officials say we can not drop the ball now. The fight against the spread is not over just yet, but there is a silver lining.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: