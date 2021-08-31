Young people make of the largest group of new COVID hospital patients, CDC says

When the pandemic started, those most likely to be hospitalized with COVID were older than 65. The Delta variant has changed that.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — According to the CDC, people ages 18 to 49 make up the largest group of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Dr. Tom Cummins with UT Health East Texas said this applies to East Texas facilities.

“We're starting to see a fair number of people in their 20s, 30s and 40s being hospitalized, placed on life support and sadly now, dying,” Cummins said.

He also said a number of things like school starting back up and lower vaccination rates could be why more young people are needing an ICU bed. In the intensive care unit at UT Health, there are next to no beds available.

“We started the morning with not any or maybe one," Cummins said. "That bed may get full and then others come empty as people improve, or sadly if they don't improve and other things happen.”

To combat surging cases, Dr. Cummins wants the community to realize this can happen to anyone — regardless of age.

He’s also grateful for one of the hospital’s newest efforts to help free up hospital beds: the regional infusion center now open to the public.

Dr. Cummins cautions, this center should not be used in place of the vaccine.