The girl was younger than 10 and attended school in Galveston County. Health officials said they don't believe she contracted COVID at school, though.

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — Health officials in Galveston County reported Thursday that a child died from COVID-19.

It's the first child to die from COVID in the county, Galveston County Health District officials said.

The girl, identified as Kali Cook on a GoFundMe set up by her family, was just 4 years old.

She died at home Tuesday, health officials said. She's the youngest COVID-19 related death reported in the county. She had not been hospitalized prior to her death, officials said.

Her mother told The Galveston County Daily News that little Kali had a fever in the middle of the night, very early Tuesday morning, and she passed away just a few hours later.

.@GalvCoTx has reported it's youngest covid-19 death. This is the Gofundme Page set up for 4-year-old Kali Cook of Bacliff. It's being reported the little girl had a fever Tuesday night, and died hours later. @KHOU #KHOU11 https://t.co/lpKboo9kBl pic.twitter.com/CG7ssH2jlw — Brittany Ford (@BFordKHOU) September 10, 2021

She attended K.E. Little Elementary School in Galveston County and health officials said they don't believe she got COVID at school because other family members also had COVID. She was last in school on Sept. 1.