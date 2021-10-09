GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — Health officials in Galveston County reported Thursday that a child died from COVID-19.
It's the first child to die from COVID in the county, Galveston County Health District officials said.
The girl, identified as Kali Cook on a GoFundMe set up by her family, was just 4 years old.
She died at home Tuesday, health officials said. She's the youngest COVID-19 related death reported in the county. She had not been hospitalized prior to her death, officials said.
Her mother told The Galveston County Daily News that little Kali had a fever in the middle of the night, very early Tuesday morning, and she passed away just a few hours later.
She attended K.E. Little Elementary School in Galveston County and health officials said they don't believe she got COVID at school because other family members also had COVID. She was last in school on Sept. 1.
Health officials said the girl lived in Bacliff.