City County Public Health District seeing more teens get vaccinated

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two weeks ago, vaccine eligibility expanded to more of the younger population and Dr. Kim Onufrak with the city county public health district says so far, they’ve seen a positive response.

“Just the 12 to 15 age group just the past two weeks since it’s been approved, we’ve had almost 800,” said Dr. Onufrak.

Dr. Onufrak says about 1,200 teens ages 12 through 17 have been vaccinated by the health district in the past two weeks.

“And that’s just through the health district I know Driscoll Hospital had a vaccine drive for teens this weekend and they vaccinated over 200 so we’re looking at over 1400 teens,” said Dr. Onufrak.

Vaccine hesitancy among teens is less than it is among adults.

“It’s a very positive thing I think that if our teens are getting vaccinated maybe they can talk their other family members who are adults who haven’t wanted to get vaccinated see that it’s really a safe vaccine to get,” said Dr. Onufrak.

Dr. Onufrak says many teens have gotten the vaccine for their loved ones.

“We had stories of teens really wanting to get vaccinated because they had a parent or grandparent die so they were doing this in honor of their family member,” said Dr. Onufrak. “So, it’s been really heartwarming to see all the kids that actually want to get vaccinated come in.”

One of the many teens who have received the vaccine is Dr. Onufrak’s son and she says as a parent and front-line worker it was a relief.

“For four months I lived apart from my family and so if this would’ve come around a year ago that would’ve been, that would’ve given me a lot of peace of mind to know I’m protecting my family by getting them vaccinated and I know that I’m not infecting them,” said Dr. Onufrak.

Dr. Onufrak encourages anyone who’s eligible, teens and adults to get vaccinated.

