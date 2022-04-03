Corpus Christi Medical Center Bay Area receives new designation as a level two trauma center

As a level two trauma center the hospital will provide immediate care for critically injured patients.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Medical Center Bay area is announcing its new designation as a trauma center.

The level two designation is something the hospital was working towards for the last few years.

The Texas Department of State Health Services determined they reached the level of care needed to earn the designation.

As a level two trauma center the hospital will provide immediate care for critically injured patients. It includes major car accidents, stabbings, and other life threatening injuries.

Avafia Dossa, trauma surgeon for Corpus Christi Medical told 3News that residents can feel safer knowing they'll receive timely care for their most extreme injuries.

"It confirms the level of commitment the hospital has for this community to be able to provide the highest quality of care," Dossa said. "That includes several specialties, neurosurgery trauma, anesthesia, and to make it readily available for the community."

There are currently only 26 level two trauma centers in Texas. The designation will make Corpus Christi Medical number 27 to receive the designation.

