Corpus Christi scales back on testing and vaccination sites

With the drop in reported cases, the demand for testing and vaccination has gone down, and popular sites have moved back to the Health Department.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Due to the 'positive' trend of our daily numbers in the double digits and lower, the Corpus Christi Health Department said they have scaled back on testing and vaccinations.

Before, there were several locations for the community to choose from if they wanted a COVID-19 test or vaccine.

Dr. Kim Onufrak, Assistant Health Director, said that with the drop in numbers, the demand for both have gone down as well, and popular testing and vaccination sites have moved back to the Health Department.

Dr. Onufrak said this is good news for the community.

"The senior center can now be operational as the senior center again, or whatever Parks and Recreation would like to open that building," Onufrak said. "We did close down our Goodwill location as well as city hall and hilltop and QSR, but La Palmera is usually our busiest site, so we're going to keep that open."

Now, while there are a few closures, Onufrak wants the community to know that if these resources are needed, they are still very much available at the Health Department.

The Health Department will continue to offer testing and vaccinations. If you need access to any of these services, please visit the building located on Horne Rd.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

