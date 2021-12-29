County leaders hold COVID-19 press conference to discuss concerns regarding new variant

On Tuesday 3News spoke with Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales who said she has sent word to the health district to be prepared to work overtime.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health District is keeping a close eye on the current spike in cases as Omicron remains the most dominant variant of the virus.

On Tuesday 3News spoke with Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales who said she has sent word to the health district to be prepared to work overtime as they see an increase in testing.

Wednesday evening health officials gathered at the County courthouse for a briefing with new developments pertaining to the virus.

