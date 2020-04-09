Cuts made to some of Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation's most vital programs

Founded in 1986, The Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation serves more than 10-area counties, providing a variety of healthcare services to 3,000+ patients.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Founded in 1986, the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation serves more than 10-area counties, providing a variety of healthcare services to 3,000 patients. However, when you include the amount of people helped through their various programs -- that number bumps up to about 15,000.

"We provide healthcare, primary healthcare like any other doctor's office, to those who are uninsured, under-insured, or insured," said Bill Hoelscher, CEO of the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation.

He explained that medical services, no-cost access to medications, counseling, psychiatry, diagnostic testing and more, are made available to those without insurance.

"We do everything we can to improve the health and wellness of those we serve," Hoelscher said.

In addition to providing medical access, the foundation is also involved in a lot of social services such as substance abuse programs, HIV-specific programs, community health and wellness activities.

Hoelscher said that when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, the foundation immediately began a no-cost testing program. They continue to offer COVID-19 testing.

The pandemic has had its impact on the foundation, making cuts to one of its most vital programs: HIV Testing and Community Mobilization.

Hoelscher explained that the program provides HIV, STI and Hepatitis C testing. As suggested in its name, a large part of the program is community mobilization. The foundation works with community partners to provide educational resources and outreach to those at risk of HIV and other vulnerable diseases.

Each year, the program provides 2,500 HIV tests at no cost. A few weeks ago, Hoelscher said the foundation received a concerning letter.

"So, what has happened is that recently we’ve received a letter from the state stating that community mobilization piece is being cut," Hoelscher said.

"Which means we are no longer going to be able to go out and work with those community partners and provide them the educational piece. It was because of a lack of funds at state level and this is due to the pandemic. We have to understand that when you’re spending millions and millions and trillions of dollars to deal with one illness, that money’s gotta come from somewhere. We were expecting various cuts, but it doesn’t make it any easier. It doesn’t cut down on the sleepless night of what to do the next day with staff and serving the community."

He says in recent years, there's been more awareness surrounding HIV and testing, which has been helpful, but now with these most recent cuts:

"Now we’re having to backtrack," Hoelscher said. "We’re no longer able to test anyone in the community. It is very specific to certain groups that will have access to no-cost testing through us and that is something that I find disappointing and concerning."

Aside from the damage the pandemic has caused, state funding has been and continues to be an issue. According to the foundation, Texas Health and Human Services were not able to refund Project Padre and Project Hugs.

Project HUGS provided support and assistance to pregnant women and new mothers who had substance abuse issues. Project PADRE provided fathers with substance abuse issues assistance in rebuilding relationships with their children.

Hoelscher said Corpus Christi's size as a 'smaller city,' compared to the ranks of others such as San Antonio, Dallas, or Austin, doesn't help its situation when it comes to receiving state funding.

"Those living in smaller cities such as ours or rural communities usually have a limited access to many programs," Hoelscher said. "Bigger cities have more people. They’re usually considered 'hot spots,' because you have more statistics, more information, and of course you’re going to have an increase in numbers of positivity rates, or activities going on.

"The smaller cities and rural communities are left out. How can we continue to provide the services that we know people need, and that everyone should have access to, but simply cannot find the funds?"

He explained the programs officially ended August 28, but that those who were served by those programs, or who would have been, haven't been left in the dark; those individuals were referred to different agencies to help them reach their needs.

So, how can the community help? Hoelscher says he knows not everyone may be able to donate, but that they can: raise awareness, be an ally, and be an advocate.

"When you vote, when you talk to a legislator or anyone in office from the city up, talk about the importance of these programs for our city," Hoelscher said.