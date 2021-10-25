Explaining daily aspirin therapy guidance

While taking an occasional aspirin or two is safe for most adults to use for headaches, body aches or fever, daily use can have serious side effects

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Taking an aspirin everyday may lower the risk of heart attack and stroke but daily aspirin therapy is not for everyone.

Daily aspirin therapy can be used in two ways; primary prevention, meaning you have never had a heart attack or stroke and secondary prevention, meaning you have already has some sort of vascular disease.

The benefits of daily aspirin therapy for primary prevention have been debated.

While taking an occasional aspirin or two is safe for most adults to use for headaches, body aches or fever, daily use can have serious side effects.

Dr. Gregg Silverman joined First Edition to explain the use of aspirin therapy. Watch the interview in full above.

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.