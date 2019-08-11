KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Kidz Grove daycare, a part of The Grove Baptist Church, went up in smoke after reports were filed that a staff member let a toddler suck on a vape pen.

One day after the report was filed, Oct. 31, staff from the Department of Human Services found a note on the daycare's doors that said, "this agency is permanently closed." The first complaint came through the department's child care complaint hotline, which prompted the investigation.

Staff members also reached out to DHS staff directly to file complaints about the incident. They also reached out to the department's customer service line, according to Sky Arnold, the press secretary for the DHS.

Investigators later obtained a video about the incident, according to Arnold. The Department of Children Services provided it to support the Department of Human Service's investigation. The departments are still looking into the incident.

How to find a daycare that cares

There are several tools parents can use to find a caring daycare in their area. The Department of Human Services has an interactive map on its website that helps people find licensed daycare centers.

With it, parents can learn about how daycare centers rank against each other in their area. They can also view incident histories for every daycare, to help parents decide whether they can trust the center to care for their children.

It can help them find better daycare centers for their children.

Daycare centers licensed by DHS go through several inspections per year. The amount of inspections vary based on their ranking within DHS. No matter the ranking, DHS officials can run unannounced investigations into any licensed daycare.

All daycare centers are required to post their licences and their report cards from DHS in a spot that parents can easily see. And if parents can't find the license for their daycare center, it never hurts to ask to see it.

