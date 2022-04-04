The warning signs of depression: what to look for in your teens

Results of a CDC survey show that 40% of teens grapple with feeling "persistently sad or hopeless." We spoke with Dr. Gregg Silverman about what can be done.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A recent survey by the CDC found that the mental health crisis among adolescents is accelerating with more than 40% of teens reporting they feel "persistently sad or hopeless."

One in five say they have contemplated suicide. We spoke with Dr. Gregg Silverman about this declining trend, and how we can put a stop to it.

Chief among our concerns, we wanted to know what the warning signs of depression look like in young teens.

"Well certainly isolation is the biggest one," Dr. Silverman told us, "And we've just come through a crisis where we had kids out of school for a while, only in the home, and that's a big stressor."

"Generally things that you look for in anybody who's going through a depression is isolation, social distancing, drug or alcohol abuse, staying up late, not being interactive with anybody else." He explained.

But we have to be extra wary because "It's hard to tell in teens sometimes because that kind of is what they do. But it's an additional part of that."

So if the situation is that serious, and hard to see, what can be done?

"You have to kind of be aware of what it is that your teen goes through. And you also have to be aware of and interactive with your teen. And that is actually talk to and discuss these issues with them. Because the more open you are, the more they'll let you into their lives," Dr. Silverman said.

But that's not an easy thing to do. So we asked, what can help make the conversation with your teen a bit easier?

"It's important that you have some kind of sit down. Either sit down dinners after work, or after school... At least one day a week sit down with your kid away from the TV, away from everything else," Dr. Silverman advised.

And what then?

"Ask them open ended questions," Dr. Silverman said.

"You can't say 'well how was school today?' 'Fine.' [Instead, ask] 'Well what did you do today? What happened at school?' It's the second question that's important," explained Dr. Silverman.

As a few examples of these open ended questions, Dr. Silverman suggested: "What happened to this? What're your plans for that? Where are we going?"

To conclude the interview, Dr. Silverman told us, "Let them talk. Have enough confidence in them, and have enough time to listen to what they're saying."

So now, more than ever, it's time to listen.

If you or someone you know is exhibiting signs of suicide or depression, there are resources to help. You can call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at any time during the day.

The number is 1-800-273-8255. Counselors are available 24/7.

You can also reach their text line by texting 'NAMI' or 'HELP' to 741741

There are also several resources here in the Coastal Bend including the Nueces Center for Mental Health and Intellectual Disabilities, the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation, and Family Counseling Services in Corpus Christi and Kingsville.

You can reach the Nueces Center for Mental Health at 361-886-6970.

The number for Youth Mental Health Services is 361-851-6726.

The number for the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation is 361-814-2001.

Family Counseling Corpus Christi can be reached at 361-852-9665.

Family Counseling Kingsville can be reached at 361-334-1139.

