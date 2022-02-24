Dr. Is In: Deep brain stimulation being tested to treat drug addiction

Deep brain stimulation (DBS) involves implanting electrodes within certain areas of the brain, according to the Mayo Clinic.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute is testing the safety and feasibility of deep brain stimulation as a treatment for addiction.

Deep brain stimulation (DBS) involves implanting electrodes within certain areas of the brain, according to the Mayo Clinic. These electrodes produce electrical impulses that regulate abnormal impulses.

Dr. Salim Surani joined First Edition this morning to explain how the treatment may work.

"If you get addicted to opiates or heroin, you keep on relapsing again and again and you try the medicine and you try the social support system and it doesn't work, Surani said. "So what they are trying to do is go to the root cause."

The procedure includes drilling a hole in the brain and putting in a microprobe while the person is sedated.

"They go in and stimulate that area of the brain to see if that works," Surani said.

