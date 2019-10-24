CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Del Mar College hosted their fifth annual Spooktacular Mental Health Fair on Thursday allowing students who are struggling with physical or mental health to learn about resources available at the school and in the community.

According to organizers, Del Mar College's number one priority is to make sure their students are given the support they need to succeed.

"We know that without their personal health and wellness being a top priority, academic success can be impacted, and so it's an important issue for us" said Del Mar College Lead Counselor Rita Hernandez.

This year, Walgreens gave out flu vaccinations and students were given a free lunch.

