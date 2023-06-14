Diabetes education courses help Corpus Christi residents manage lifestyle

Participants learned more about medications, nutrition and exercise at the Coastal Bend Health Education Center on Wednesday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Health Education Center hosted a one-day diabetes course to teach those with diabetes about how to better manage their lifestyles.

Topics included education on medications, nutrition and exercise. There were also demonstrations and free supplies to take home.

Those who regularly attend these courses say it's a great resource that many might not be aware of.

“We do get a lot of feedback " said Coastal Bend Health Education Center Registered Dietitian Victoria Carrasco. “People saying, 'I had no idea what I was doing before I came to this class, and I feel so much more empowered to control my diabetes to help manage it because that's what we tell people.' We see all of these complications maybe that some of our friends and family members are facing and it doesn't have to be that way."

If you're interested in any of these courses or events throughout the year, you can call 1-866-524-1408 for more information.

