Double and single digit daily COVID numbers call for optimism: 'It's a time for renewal'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the start of spring break officially kicking off for many school districts, health officials say the community has been keeping COVID numbers down.

Health Officials said, there's finally a promising light at the end of the COVID tunnel while at the same time a normal looking Spring Break.

"We're relatively in a much better position than we've been in years past, that's a given," said Interim Health Director Steve Vierra.

Since the daily COVID numbers are not as high as they were back at the start of the New Year.

"We've decreased our testing because the demand is low, we've decreased some of our vaccination clinics because our demand is low," said Dr. Kim Onufrak, the Interim Assistant Health Director.

For the last several weeks, the Health Department reported single and double digit daily COVID cases, but with the exception of Thursday, March 10th, where 205 new cases and 10 deaths were reported, but Vierra said was just another data dump from the state.

"That huge number that you saw today was a reflection of that. I think we only had approximately 20 positive cases here in Corpus Christi or Nueces County today, so we're still seeing relatively low numbers," said Vierra.

Those low numbers prompted fewer resources, but Dr. Onufrak said, they're ready for an uptick if it happens after Spring Break.

"If we start to see numbers increase," said Dr. Onufrak, "then we can extend our hours and also add additional hours especially with it being here at the Health District".

They said the virus hasn't completely skipped town, so there are still precautions to take. They added, as long as people are getting vaccinated and boosted, the more normalcy we could see.

