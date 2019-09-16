CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Every Monday on First Edition, Dr. Gregg Silverman joins the show to discuss the latest medical studies as well as the signs, symptoms and treatments for various medical conditions.

Bacterial Endocarditis is an infection of the lining of the heart. It generally happens on heart valves that are damaged or replaced. The bacteria will eat through the lining of the valve.

Treatment includes antibiotics and if that does not work then the valve will need to be replaced.

