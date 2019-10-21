CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The affliction known as Hay Fever causes cold-like symptoms such as runny nose, itchy and watery eyes, congestion, etc. It is caused by an allergic response to outside stimuli like pollen, dust mites, pet dander, and more.

Hay fever is a common occurrence during certain times of the year, often times leading to it being called "seasonal allergies", but a person can be allergic to many things that cause similar reactions.

Common ways to relieve Hay Fever include neti pots, saline sprays, and antihistamines.

