CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One of the vulnerable populations for COVID-19 is infants. So, what can you do to protect your newborn from the virus?



3News' Brian Burns spoke with Dr. Vijay Bindingnavele about the extra precautions pregnant women and their families need to take when you bring a newborn home.



“Dr. Vijay, the last time we talked about newborns, actually during pregnancy and after they are born and brought home from the hospital, there are things you have to still consider when you do bring that newborn home during this pandemic,” said Brian Burns.



“Yes, absolutely. And a lot of the concerns spread out to even in times of non-pandemic. So, when the baby's first brought home, you want to make sure that the room is fairly well set-up and clean. You want to make sure that no activity such as construction is being done because you don’t want to stir up dust when the baby comes home. Once the baby does come home, everybody wants to see the baby. The baby becomes the most important member of the family, immediately. You want to make sure that visitors come slowly and keep their distance from the newborn,” said Dr. Vijay.

“So you can’t put them into their arms as soon they walk through the door," asked Brian.



"That is right, you absolutely shouldn’t, because you don’t know where the visitors have been unless they're an immediate member of the family and you can fully vouch for them. You don’t know about their immunization status and you certainly don’t know how healthy they are. When the baby was just born his or her immune system is not up to full function yet. If the baby is being breastfed there's some protection there because the antibodies do come from the mother's milk and protect the baby. But the baby itself has not had all the immunizations yet, so do you want to be quite careful with who you let come near the baby, and certainly who you let carry the baby,” added Dr. Vijay.



"Grandma and Grandpa want as much exposure as they can get to the newborn, but we pointed out last week that getting on these platforms like Zoom or whatever video conference program you have is really a good idea,” said Brian.



"Absolutely there’s wonderful technology and just 15, 20 years ago, we had nothing like this and now it keeps Grandma and Grandpa safe as well in addition to the baby, and it saves money for everybody. It is much more convenient and it is better for the environment. The only thing, of course, we’re missing out on is direct contact, and once things get better in terms of the pandemic, and the baby gets older and immunizations are set, well then it can be done safely. And that would be a good time to visit and carry and give the baby a kiss and everything we want to do," stated Dr. Vijay.



"And how long does it usually take for the baby's immune system to settle in," asked 3 News' Brian Burns.



"Well it depends on the immunization so generally, you want to wait until the baby is a few months, and certainly check with the pediatrician because it can be a little bit different for baby to baby. But you know, about three months should be okay for people to come close. Sometimes even six months to even a year maybe,” added Dr. Vijay.









