CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Every Monday on First Edition, Dr. Gregg Silverman joins the show to discuss the latest medical studies as well as the signs, symptoms and treatments for various medical conditions.

Menopause is when it has been 12 months since a woman's last period. The transitional period can last for several years.

Symptoms can include hot flashes, anxiety, trouble sleeping, and more.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: