Driscoll Children's Hospital NICU says breast milk donations are in short supply

Most donor breast milk goes to premature babies -- but since the start of the pandemic, hospital officials said they have been struggling with donations.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Since the start of the pandemic, officials at Driscoll Children's Hospital say they have been struggling with breast milk donations.

Laurie Beck, lactation coordinator at DCH, said that due to stress and complications with COVID-19, many moms have been too scared to donate. Along with that, the threat of misinformation remains a top concern among hospital staff.

"All moms that are pregnant need to take time to learn about breast milk and breastfeeding while they're pregnant," Beck said. "It makes a huge difference. And learn the resources in the community."

Beck said that the mom's milk takes priority, but donor milk from the Coastal Bend can be used to help mothers from all parts of Texas.

"Most babies that will get that donor milk, it's going to be that preemie baby. The 23-week or 24-weeker," Beck said. "Moms aren't able to have milk for the baby."

Vicki Ozuna is a registered nurse who works in the neonatal intensive care unit at Driscoll Children's Hospital. Ozuna's middle daughter was born at 28 weeks. She said that her daughter doubled in size the first month -- something she believes was thanks to breast milk.

"Initially she wasn't getting bottle fed because she was so so small," Ozuna said. "We had to grow her, and breast milk did its job."

Doctors and nurses at DCH said their ultimate goal at the NICU is to have babies be able to go home with their parents.

"There's a reason why it's called 'liquid gold,' because it really is the best," Ozuna said. "So if we can get more moms to donate because there is such a shortage among our donor breast milk, that would be amazing."

If you would like to learn more, please contact Laurie Beck at: (361) 694-5338

Mom's Place at Driscoll Children's Hospital: (361) 694-4234

Mother's Milk Bank at Austin is open Monday - Friday from 9am to 5pm. They can be reached at: (877) 813-6455

