CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Her passion for speech-language pathology started when she was in seventh grade. Barbara Dodson started as a volunteer for a Cerebral Palsy group in Midland and she said since then, the career has been her passion.

"I just loved it, so I decided early on, that's what I wanted to do. To me it is an intellectual puzzle to figure out why this child is not communicating," she said.

Dodson started at Driscoll Children's Hospital in 2015, but she's been in the speech-language pathology field for half a century. She helps patients like Yasmin Saenz, who has a speech impediment.

"She loves coming over to Driscoll and getting her therapy with Barbara, so she really enjoys that part of it," Javier Saenz, Yasmin's dad said.

Yasmin's parents, Javier and Imelda said since she started seeing Barbara, her confidence, along with speech has greatly improved.

"She's more like family; I love the way she works with her, she's patient with her, and she's really unique in a way that she finds and gets out of Yasi what Yasi's interested in," Imelda said.

Anna Rossetti, the Outpatient Rehab Manager, said Barbara's drive to change lives shows everyday.

"She's able to connect with them on a level that is so special for all the patients that she treats and she just does a wonderful job," Anna said.

Barbara said she isn't slowing down any time soon. She humorously plans to keep working even if the patients have to be brought to her.

"Where everybody helps and everybody feels their importance, and everybody knows what the mission is, and how important it is," she said.