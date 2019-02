CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flu numbers are down in Nueces County so far in 2019 compared to this time last year, according to the City-County Public Health District.

During the first week of 2018, around 1,700 flu cases were reported. In 2019, that number is drastically lower with just 300 cases.

While the cases in 2019 have increased over the last two weeks, it still does not compare to the 1,500 cases reported in 2018.