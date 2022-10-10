It's not just what you eat, it's when you eat that's important for weight loss, new study shows

The ideal time to eat, according to the study, is between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new study published in the journal Cell Metabolism is making scientists rethink the importance of only caloric intake when it comes to weight loss.

"Recent dietary intervention studies in humans have challenged this assumption, suggesting that the time of day when a large meal is consumed may influence weight loss effectiveness," authors of the study said.

Dr. Gregg Silverman joined 3NEWS First Edition after taking a look at the study and said those who ate later in the day were worse off when it came to health issues.

"Those people who ate later, before they went to bed, closer to when they went to bed had changed hormone levels, increased risk of adding fat, increased sugar levels," Silverman said. "It was an interesting study to say 'yes maybe it is, there should be a time lag in-between whenever your last meal is and when you start sleeping."

The ideal time to eat, according to the study, is between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily.

You can read the study in full here.

