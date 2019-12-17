CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You don't get the flu from the flu shot. According to the Corpus Christi Health Department, that is a myth.

When you get vaccinated, you not only protect yourself but you protect others.

Texas is a hotspot for the flu, and since September six children in Texas have died from flu-related causes. Four out of the six children were not vaccinated.

Nueces County is following the upward trend of flu illnesses. There's been an increase in the number of flu viruses from 2018-19.

Hospitals and clinics have reported an estimated 400-500 cases in Nueces County within the first couple of weeks of December. Unfortunately, hospitals have seen both cases of Influenza A and B in Nueces Country; but luckily, we have the vaccinations for both.

"When you get the flu shot, your body reacts. Your body reacts to a foreign particle in the arm. Then your body starts to create antibodies. They're like the warriors that are going to fight off that infection," Dr. Kim Onufrak said.

It takes two weeks for your immune system to develop that flu-fighting team, and if you're exposed to someone who has the flu, your body isn't healthy enough yet to fight it off.

Deaths occur due to pneumonia, when lungs aren't able to breathe; high fevers; and seizures that shut your body down.

