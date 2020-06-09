City officials say the six-game season will run from September 28 through the week of October 18, 2020.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi's Parks and Recreation Department is now accepting registration for its Fall 2020 High School Varsity Basketball League.

This basketball league is for boys varsity division and girls varsity division teams.

City officials say the six-game season will run from September 28 through the week of October 18, 2020. Girls will play on Mondays and Saturdays and boys will play on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

There is a limit of 12 players per team and only the first six teams per division will be accepted, so early registration is recommended.

Register Online now through September 13, 2020, for $250 each team at https://register.ccparkandrec.com.

Late online registration will run from September 14 through the 20th for $275 each team.

"New safety processes have been implemented to comply with COVID-19 prevention. Players and spectators will have their temperatures taken at the door prior to entering. The game ball, provided by the City, will be sanitized per each quarter and during timeouts. Players, including referees, on the court, are not required to wear a face-covering but is optional," stated city officials.

Physical contact, such as high fives, hugs, and sitting next to each other for water breaks will not be allowed.

"Sidelines will be expanded to provide social distancing. Players are allowed two spectators per game and must observe six-foot spacing in bleachers," added officials.

Visit Play It Safe Covid-19 Updates for additional restrictions and safety guidelines that apply.

For more information about this league, call the Athletics Office at (361) 826-3588 or visit www.ccparkandrec.com (SPORTS).