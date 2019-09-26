CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The start of the fall season also means the return of the deadly flu.

According to doctors, they have already seen influenza cases pop up here in the Coastal Bend. Some experts believe the flu season could be the beginning of a pretty bad season.

Doctors say a little soap and water can go along way to help defend your family against the flu.

Corpus Christi Medical Center ER Physician Dr. Kim Onufrak practices what she preaches.

"You want to wash for at least 20 seconds," Onufrak said.

Washing your hands is the first line of defense, but the best preventative measure will always be a flu shot.

"We have already had several cases of the flu that have tested positive in the ER. If your doctor's office has the flu vaccine available get it now," Onufrak said. "It will take about two weeks for your body to build up that immunity, so it's better to get it now."

Now is the perfect time to receive the flu shot. October has traditionally been the start of flu season with it peaking in February.

According to Onufrak, it will generally take about two weeks for your body to build up that immunity after getting the flu shot. It's also important to recognize the signs.

"The difference between a fever and cold, fever you are going to have a high fever, 104.5 or greater, you have the chills you feel like you've been hit by a truck basically," Onufrak said.

Symptoms of a cold include cough, sore throat, and runny nose.

People who are sick with the flu often have fever, chills, or body aches.

Headaches and fatigue can also be a result of having the flu.

To prevent spreading the virus, you want to call your doctor first.

"There is the medication you can be prescribed it shortens the duration of the flu and is best given within 24-48 hours," Onufrak said.

If your symptoms worsen, it might require a trip to the emergency room.

If you do have to cough, cough into your sleeve, and if you feel sick, stay home from work or school to help prevent the spread of the virus to others.

