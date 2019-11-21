CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Church Unlimited and Veterans Memorial High school are hosting an Addiction Awareness event today.

Addiction is a disease and monster. Anyone can become a victim, whether you're at war with it, it's in your family or you know someone that struggles with it.

Amanda Cutbirth is the President of the Nueces County Medical Society Alliance. She said that two of her kids battled addiction.

"We would try to get help and didn't know who to talk to and our daughter started doing similar things two years later," said Cutbirth.

Cutbirth is partnering with Church Unlimited and Veterans Memorial High school to reach as much of the community as possible.

Cameron frye is an Associate Campus Pastor at Church Unlimited.

"We believe that your past is not your future and you're welcome here," said Cameron.

The first discussion is taking place at the Veterans Memorial HS auditorium and the second will be at Church Unlimited on Road Field Road.

