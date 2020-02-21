CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Elective labor induction is a procedure many mothers may have to consider when it is time to give birth.

"And then the nerves set in, because I was a first time mom, and I had no idea what to expect, and it was so scary obviously," said Miranda Lindley, senior producer at KIII-TV.

Lindley had scheduled her labor induction, but her baby had other plans. She ended up going into labor naturally. However, after spending hours in the hospital things came to a standstill.

"My labor actually ended up stalling, because of the anxiety and the nerves," Lindley said.

She ended up delivering her daughter Cassidy after 26 hours, a full day after her planned due date.

The reasons for induction can vary. Sometimes the health of the mother is at stake. Sometimes it's the baby that needs to be born. Dr. Jose Vazquez with the Corpus Christi Medical Center Bay Area said elective inductions should not be done before the baby is fully mature.

"Elective inductions will usually happen after 39 weeks in order to prevent any problems with the baby's lungs, lung immaturity, as well as to prevent any other complications with the baby's development," Dr. Vazquez said.

Talking and planning with your doctor is important, and developing a birth plan is key.

"It's not on your terms or your time," Dr. Vazquez said. "It's what is natural and what your body decides."

Most elective inductions will not happen until the baby is fully mature. Even then, there should be a definite medical reason for the induction to happen.

As always, discuss your birth plan with your doctor.

