Want to get a good night's sleep? Here are some tips

For November's Fitter Together challenge, Sonia Azad is focusing on sleep, including why it's important, and tips to get good rest.

DALLAS — You know the benefits of sleep: better mood, better focus - better health.

But did you know not getting enough sleep can kill you ... literally!

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 3 Americans is clinically sleep-deprived. And over time, chronic sleep deprivation can lead to a permanent loss of brain cells and an increased risk of depression.

So, how much sleep do we need each night? Every medical association say we need at least 7 hours of sleep per night to be rested. According to the CDC, getting less than that raises your risk of high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, obesity cancer and stroke. Conversely, getting more than 8 hours of sleep can help increase focus, reasoning, concentration, intelligence and problem solving.

That's why for the next Fitter Together challenge, we're focusing on sleep. We'll help you understand the keys to getting a good night's rest - highlighting tips each Friday throughout the month of November. Think of this challenge as a medical necessity.

We hope you'll wake up early with us!

Catch the Fitter Together: Sleep Challenge segments with Sonia Azad at 6:45 a.m. during Daybreak.

Tips for getting enough sleep

One of the best ways to get enough rest is to set a routine.

For this month, identify a reasonable bedtime and stick to it - make it non-negotiable. Then, build in 30 minutes of down time.

Make your space dark, quiet and cool - studies show between 60 and 67 degrees is optimal.

Finally, get rid of late-night dinners, alcohol, caffeine and non-natural sleep aids.

Check back each Friday for a new installment!