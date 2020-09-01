CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City-County Health Department reports that in the last week, over 400 cases were reported.

"We are seeing many children with influenza. This year certainly worse than last year," Dr. Jaime Fergie said.

Fergie is an Infectious Disease Specialist at Driscoll Children's Hospital and has been keeping track of the spread of the dreaded flu since the start of the season this past fall.

"Just last week alone, we had an increase in probably over 400 cases," Medical Director Dr. Kim Onufrak said.

Both doctors concur that the Coastal Bend is looking to be one of the worst flu seasons in some time.

According to Fergie, the proof is in the number of children testing positive coming through the hospital's emergency room.

"What is really concerning to me is that this year we are seeing little children who get influenza, got the viral infection and a few days later, a week later are coming back with severe bacterial pneumonia," Fergie said.

Fergie says pneumonia is a complication of influenza, and this season it's ushering in very serious cases.

"We see a lot of that here. Children that come to the hospital with large pneumonia, sometimes requiring surgery to drain pus from the lungs, children going to the intensive care unit, mechanical ventilation," Fergie said.

The majority of influenza cases are not reportable by law in Texas.

What doctors are telling 3News is that both influenza strains, A and B, are affecting folks in Nueces County.

Doctors say there's another reason why getting your flu shot now is essential.

"Studies show that the majority of the people that are in the I.C.U. The majority of the deaths from the flu are those that are unvaccinated," Onufrak said.

