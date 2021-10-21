Flu cases on the rise in Texas

The week ending Oct. 9, Corpus Christi was #8 in the nation with highest flu activity this year, according to the Walgreens Flu Index.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flu season is here and the CDC recommends that everyone six-months and older get a flu shot.

"The flu is not something to be underestimated," Dr. Ryan McCorkle said. "You still need to get vaccinated for it. It causes people to get really sick if you don't get the vaccine and it can kill people."

The US has already seen 23 percent more flu cases this year compared to last year. However flu activity is still below normal for pre-pandemic years.

Walgreens is keeping track of flu cases with their Flu Index. Nevada leads the US in the number of flu cases this year, followed by Mississippi and Texas. Corpus Christi is the number 8 area with highest flu activity in the nation, according to Walgreens.

Officials said the higher flu activity may be a result of increased face-to-face interaction and the reduction of preventative measures in some regions.

Dr. Salim Surani joined First Edition to discuss the rising trend in flu cases. Watch the full interview above.

