Flu numbers in Nueces County have dropped

3News spoke with health officials about the reasons behind the improvement.

There's been a dramatic drop in flu cases in Nueces County this year over last.

"At this time last year, it was pretty bad," Dr. Kim Onufrak, clinical health director for the health district said.

"I think our numbers were close to 750 at the same point last year and this year we're only at 12."

The latest flu report showed the number more than 700 lower last month than it was a year ago.

We asked Dr. Onufrak if it was more because of flu shots than it was because of COVID inspired social safety practices.

"Because the district was closed this year to the public, and we couldn't give out as many vaccinations as we did in year's past, I think a lot of it was social practices," Dr. Onufrak said. "You know, people being more conscious about covering their cough."

According to the Centers for Disease and Control, more adults have been vaccinated in pharmacies in 2020 compared to last year's flu season.

Vaccination rates among certain group such as non-Hispanics, Black adults and children, seem to have dropped off a bit.

Health Director Annette Rodriguez said we could still see a jump in flu numbers in the next six to eight weeks.

"We're continuing to watch those flu numbers because many times when we have low flu numbers at the beginning of flu season, we don't really get flu until usually the end of January, the beginning of February," Rodriguez said.

Dr. Oufrak recommends getting the flu shot now if you haven't because getting both illnesses could be deadly.

"We still are seeing flu coming into the emergency rooms," Dr. Onufrak said. "We do see co-infections with flu and COVID so it's better if you haven't gotten it to get your flu shot."

Dr. Onufrak said there has to be at least two weeks between getting the flu shot and getting the COVID vaccine.

